Anatomy—Assorted body parts



The syndactylus claw of the Eastern Grey Kangaroo. All species of macropods have one, so it must have developed early on in their evolution. The syndactylus claw is located on the inside of both hind feet and this delicate double-claw is used for grooming. In macropods, the first toe on their hind feet has almost disappeared and the second and third toes have fused together to form this useful tool.



The primary claw of an Eastern Grey Kangaroo. Note the flaking. This one is froma female; on a male it would be bigger still and is used during combat. Males have (in rare cases) been known to disembowel humans, but kangaroos have a tough hide on their bellies to protect against such an event.

The front paw of the same species. Kangaroos have delicate front paws, used more for grooming and holding objects than for actual walking.



The paw pad of a male eastern grey.



The pad of the hind foot of an Eastern grey.



The dentition of a female Eastern Grey Kangaroo. The Greys are distinguished from the Reds by the shape of the nose and the fur between their nostrils.



The ears of a Whiptail Wallaby (also aptly-named the pretty-faced wallaby). Note the fine hairs to protect the inside of the ear.

A close up on the eye of an Eastern Grey Kangaroo. Note the slight matting of fur just in front of the eye; from the 'tear' duct flushing grains of dust or other foreign particles from the eye. Note also the delicate eye lashes above the eye protecting this fragile organ.



The nose of an Eastern Grey Kangaroo--with her tongue sticking out!



And another.



And another view from the side.



Close up on the snout of a sleeping Whiptail Wallaby.

The nose of a Red Kangaroo (Macropus rufus).